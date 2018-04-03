- ITV Report
US driver narrowly escapes with his life moments before a train crashes into his truck
Dramatic footage captured on a mobile phone shows a driver's narrow escape moments before a train crashed into his truck in Georgia, US.
The vehicle became stuck on the tracks after its bed became caught in the safety railing.
Elijah Brown, who was at the rail crossing, filmed the moment the driver walks away with his life as a Norfolk Southern train slams into his truck.
The train's crew are said to be doing well.