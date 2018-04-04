Adele becomes latest celebrity to ordain famous wedding

Adele has married the comedian Alan Carr and his long-term partner Paul Drayton in her Los Angeles home.

It was revealed after Carr told ITV's This Morning: "She got ordained and she married us. She is the kindest, most sweetest.

“She flew us to Vegas to see Celine Dion sing. She sang my first dance. It was the best day of my life".

Following his announcement, the pop superstar posted a photograph on Instagram, writing: "Seeing as the cats out the bag. I married two of my best friends in January. You know me any excuse to dress up…”