The Crown and Line of Duty among shows leading TV Baftas

The Crown will go up against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls at this year's TV Baftas.

All four shows are nominated in three categories at the event which will take place in May.

Claire Foy, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, is nominated for leading actress.

She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.