The Crown and Line of Duty among shows leading TV Baftas
The Crown will go up against Black Mirror, Line Of Duty and Three Girls at this year's TV Baftas.
All four shows are nominated in three categories at the event which will take place in May.
Claire Foy, who plays the role of Queen Elizabeth in The Crown, is nominated for leading actress.
She is up against Molly Windsor (Three Girls), Sinead Keenan (Little Boy Blue) and Thandie Newton (Line Of Duty) in the category.
The late Tim Pigott-Smith is up for leading actor for his role in King Charles III.
Jack Rowan (Born To Kill), Joe Cole (Hang The DJ/Black Mirror) and Sean Bean (Broken) are also in the running.
Saturday Night Takeaway, hosted by Ant and Dec, airing in 2017 - is up for best entertainment programme.
The nod comes after Declan Donnelly hosted the show alone for the first time in its history, after Ant McPartlin's drink-driving charge.
Britain's Got Talent, The Voice UK and Michael McIntyre's Big Show are also nominated in the same category.
On the news front, ITV News at Ten has been nominated for its coverage of the Grenfell Tower Fire along with Channel 4 News.
Sky News is also up for its coverage of the Battle for Mosul and the Rohingya Crisis.
Nominations include:
- Best drama series
- Best supporting actress
- Best supporting actor
The nominations were announced at Bafta in London by actress Michelle Keegan and presenter Ore Oduba.
Former Great British Bake Off presenter Sue Perkins will return to host the ceremony after she made her debut last year.
The Virgin TV British Academy Television Awards will be held at the Royal Festival Hall on May 13 and will be broadcast on BBC1.
Here is the full list of other nominees:
Soap and continuing drama
- Casualty
- Coronation Street
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Comedy entertainment programme
- Murder In Successville
- Taskmaster
- The Last Leg
- Would I Lie To You?
Current affairs
- Raped: My Story
- Syria's Disappeared: The Cast Against Assad (Dispatches)
- Undercover: Britain's Immigration Secrets (Panorama)
- White Right: Meeting The Enemy (Exposure)
Entertainment performance
- Adam Hills - The Last Leg
- Graham Norton - The Graham Norton Show
- Michael McIntyre - Michael McIntyre's Big Show
- Sandi Toksvig - QI
Factual series
- Ambulance
- Catching A Killer
- Drugsland
- Hospital
Female performance in a comedy programme
- Sian Gibson (Peter Kay's Car Share)
- Anna Maxwell Martin (Motherland)
- Daisy May Cooper (This Country)
- Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe)
International
- Big Little Lies
- The Handmaid's Tale
- Feud: Bette And Joan
- The Vietnam War
Male performance in a comedy programme
- Asim Chaudhry - People Just Do Nothing
- Rob Brydon - The Trip To Spain
- Samson Kayo - Famalam
- Toby Jones - Detectorists
Reality and constructed factual
- Love Island
- Celebrity Hunted
- Old People's Home For Four-Year-Olds
- The Real Full Monty
Virgin TV's Must-See Moment
- Blue Planet II - Mother pilot whale grieves
- Doctor Who - The thirteenth Doctor revealed
- Game Of Thrones - Viserion is killed by the Night King
- Line Of Duty - Huntley's narrow escape
- Love Island - Stormzy makes a surprise appearance
- One Love Manchester - Ariana Grande sings One Last Time