Children's comic Beano accuses Jacob Rees-Mogg of copying character Walter the Softy

Long running comic book Beano has issued a "cease and desist" letter to MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, accusing him of "masquerading" as their character Walter Brown.

Citing a copyright infringement over character Walter the Softy's "intellectual property rights", Beano Studios said the MP had copied Walter's "snootiness", his "hair parting" and his efforts to stop others having fun.

It also said Mr Rees-Mogg ripped-off Walter's round glasses, spotty ties and enjoyment of classical music.

The North East Somerset MP responded to the allegations, saying he was "flattered" by the comparison.

In the letter, head of Beano Studios Mike Stirling wrote: "It is evident that there are numerous instances whereby you have adopted trademarked imagery and brand essences of the character to the benefit of enhancing your career and popularity.