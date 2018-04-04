Deadline approaches for companies to submit gender pay gap details

Companies bigger than 250 employees have to comply. Credit: PA

Firms across the UK have just a few hours left to submit their gap in pay between men and women. The findings will soon expose which companies have the biggest discrepancies when it comes to salary. Of all the firms to have submitted their details so far, 78% are shown to have a gap - with airline Ryanair paying women 71.8% less than men on average.

So do all companies have to submit their figures?

The national media pay gap currently stands at 18.4%. Credit: PA

Only companies with 250 employees or more have to submit their median and mean pay gap data. This equates to roughly 9,000 businesses and public bodies across the UK.

When is the exact deadline then?

Companies could face an unlimited court fine for non-compliance. Credit: PA

The clock runs out at midnight on Wednesday. By then, companies must have submitted their figures to the Government Equalities Office. Those who fail to comply will be written to by the Equality and Human Rights Commission on April 9, giving them 28 days to publish the figures before an investigation is carried out. This could result in a court-imposed unlimited fine.

What do the early figures show?

As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 8,330 companies had submitted their pay ranges. Of those, 78% are shown to have a gender pay gap. The rest of the employers either have no median gender pay gap (8%) or one in favour of women (14%). The national median gender pay gap currently stands at 18.4%.

Tell me more about Ryanair

Ryanair pays its male pilots 71.8% more than female pilots. Credit: PA

Ryanair is the best-known company in the top 10 of those with the worst gender pay gap. The airline pays women 71.8% less than men on average - when comparing median hourly rates, for every £1 men earn, women earn just 28p. Ryanair says the disparity is because of the number of UK pilots it employs - 546 are male and only eight are female.

What would happen afterwards?

Theresa May has pledged to tackle the 'burning injustice' of gender pay. Credit: PA