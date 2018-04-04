Former England captain Ray Wilkins dies aged 61

Former Chelsea and England football captain Ray Wilkins has died at the age of 61, his family have confirmed.

He had been left critically ill in hospital after a cardiac arrest last week.

Wilkins has a long association with Chelsea after spending six years with them as a player, and then later as an assistant manager and caretaker manager.

He took on the captaincy at Chelsea at just the age of 18, before moving on to play for clubs such as Manchester United and AC Milan.

He played for twelve sides in his career as a midfielder – winning 84 England caps along the way.