Former England captain Ray Wilkins dies aged 61
Former Chelsea and England football captain Ray Wilkins has died at the age of 61, his family have confirmed.
He had been left critically ill in hospital after a cardiac arrest last week.
Wilkins has a long association with Chelsea after spending six years with them as a player, and then later as an assistant manager and caretaker manager.
He took on the captaincy at Chelsea at just the age of 18, before moving on to play for clubs such as Manchester United and AC Milan.
He played for twelve sides in his career as a midfielder – winning 84 England caps along the way.
Wilkins - known in the game by his childhood nickname 'Butch' - became the fourth player sent off while playing for England when he was dismissed during the 1986 World Cup finals in Mexico in a game against Morocco.
Since hanging up his playing boots, he spent time as the assistant manager of Fulham as well as Aston Villa.
He was also a regular pundit on Sky Sports and talkSPORT.
Wilkins had carried out media duties on shortly before suffering the cardiac arrest, and was taken to St George's Hospital in London on Friday.
Former teammates, colleagues and clubs have paid tributes to him.
His family announced his death "with great sadness" in a statement.