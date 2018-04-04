Man in his 20s killed in Hackney stabbing

A man in his 20s has died after being stabbed in north-east London, the latest in a spate of killings in the capital.

Police officers on patrol were approached by a man with stab wounds in Hackney just before 8pm on Wednesday.

He was given first aid but was pronounced dead at the scene around 25 minutes later.

It comes after two teenagers died following a night of gun violence in London on Monday.

In two separate shootings on Monday night a 17-year-old girl was killed, while a 16-year-old boy died from his injuries on Tuesday.

At least 48 people have been killed in London so far this year.

No one has been arrested in connection with Wednesday's stabbing.

A Metropolitan Police said: "Shortly before 8pm on Wednesday, 4 April, officers on patrol on Link Street in Hackney were approached by a man suffering from stab injuries.

"Officers immediately provided the man with first aid.

"The London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended.

"The man, who is believed to be aged in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 8.24pm."

The victim's next of kin are yet to be informed and a post-mortem examination will be held "in due course".