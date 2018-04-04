Third of NHS trusts fail to sign up to scheme cutting sugary drinks in hospitals

More than a third of NHS trusts have failed to sign up to a scheme to cut sales of sugary drinks in hospitals, new figures show.

NHS England said 80 out of 232 trusts have not yet joined the voluntary programme, which aims to reduce the number of sugary soft drinks, milkshakes and hot drinks with added sugar syrups, to 10% or less of all beverages sold across its sites.

The body has warned of a ban on sugary drinks in hospital canteens, shops and vending machines if the target is not met.

Hospitals and retailers were given until the end of March to take action to reduce sales and told a ban could come into effect on July 1 if progress has not been made.

The new figures come ahead of the introduction of a tax on sugary soft drinks on Friday.