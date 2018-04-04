- ITV Report
Prince Charles surprised by old school friend after landing in Australia for Commonwealth Games
Prince Charles was greeted by a familiar face as he met with crowds in Brisbane, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.
Ian Bullock, an old school friend, was among those waiting to see the prince at the Botanic Gardens.
The pair attended the TimberTop Geelong grammar school 50 years ago.
Bullock's daughter, Wendy Ryan, captured the "old school pals catching up" and posted about it on Instagram.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said: "They were at TimberTop Geelong together many years ago, perhaps around 1964.
"They hadn't caught up since then and they had a great chat and a laugh about it. It was lovely."
Prince Charles attended the school for six months as a 17-year-old and has spoken fondly of his time there.
Both Charles and Camilla arrived in Brisbane on Wednesday and received a ceremonial welcome.
Their visit included a trip to a local children's hospital and taking part in a cooking demonstration with local kids giving the couple lessons in how to make the Australian cake, Lamington.
Charles is in Australia to represent his mother at the opening of the Commonwealth Games in neighbouring Gold Coast city later on Wednesday.