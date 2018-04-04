Prince Charles surprised by old school friend after landing in Australia for Commonwealth Games

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Prince Charles was greeted by a familiar face as he met with crowds in Brisbane, ahead of the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Ian Bullock, an old school friend, was among those waiting to see the prince at the Botanic Gardens.

The pair attended the TimberTop Geelong grammar school 50 years ago.

Bullock's daughter, Wendy Ryan, captured the "old school pals catching up" and posted about it on Instagram.