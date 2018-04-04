Second Severn Crossing to be renamed The Prince of Wales Bridge

The newest bridge across the River Severn linking Wales and England is to lose is rather factually-based title and will be renamed later this year.

More than twenty years after it was opened to traffic, the Second Severn Crossing will be renamed The Prince of Wales Bridge.

The bridge was built to the south of the original Severn Bridge which was opened by the Queen in 1966.

The renaming will coincide with Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and the 60th year since he was ‘created’ the Prince of Wales by his mother, The Queen.

It is the traditional title given to the male heir apparent in the British Monarchy.

The Secretary of State for Wales, Alun Cairns, said: “The announcement is a fitting tribute to His Royal Highness in a year that sees him mark 60 years as The Prince of Wales and decades of continued, dedicated service to our nation.”

The soon-to-be Prince of Wales Bridge carries traffic on the M4 between Bristol and Newport.

At the end of the year, the tolls, which currently cost £5.60 for cars, will be abolished.

However, there have been criticisms that the government in Westminster - which operates the crossing - has been too slow to remove the tolls.