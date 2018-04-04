Prince Philip 'in good spirits' after successful hip replacement operation

The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation, Buckingham Palace has said.

The Palace said Prince Philip was "comfortable and in good spirits" and is "progressing satisfactorily at this early stage".

The 96-year-old is likely to remain in hospital for several days.

He had the surgery at King Edward VII Hospital on Wednesday in a planned procedure after suffering with a hip problem for about a month.

He has been absent from a number of events in recent weeks including Sunday's Easter service at Windsor Castle, which was attended by the Queen.

The Queen, who is at Windsor Castle for the traditional Easter Court, is being kept fully informed about the condition of the Duke, who was admitted to the hospital in Marylebone, central London, on Tuesday.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone a successful hip replacement operation. He is progressing satisfactorily at this early stage.

"His Royal Highness is likely to remain in hospital for several days. He is comfortable and in good spirits."