Prince Philip's hip operation to involve general anaesthetic

The operation the Duke of Edinburgh will undergo on Wednesday will require a general anaesthetic.

It's not unusual to do that to someone who is 96 years old, but it does involve higher risks than for a patient of a younger age.

Prince Philip was taken to hospital on Tuesday ahead of the planned surgery.

With elderly patients, medics sometimes opt for an epidural and sedation rather than a general anaesthetic.

Buckingham Palace have not given any further details of the procedure, other than to say the operation is on his hip.

Most surgeons suspect the Duke is having a hip replacement operation – which is quite common for people of his age.

In fact, the Queen Mother had one of her hips replaced when she was older than her son-in-law.

She fully recovered from the operation at the age of 98, but that procedure was carried out after she broke her hip.