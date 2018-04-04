Rain today, plenty of sunshine tomorrow

Today:

Cloudy and cold with rain and hill snow for much of Scotland, locally snow to lower levels too. Milder elsewhere with bright spells and heavy showers, some of which could be slow moving with thunder and hail. Windy.

Tonight:

Rain and hill snow moving south through the evening and overnight. Showery rain clearing the southeast in the early hours. Many places dry by dawn with a touch of frost.

ITV Weather Presenter Amanda Houston with the latest forecast: