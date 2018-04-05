Artist behind infamous Cristiano Ronaldo statue decides to try again

The sculptor who made the now legendary Cristiano Ronaldo bust has tried again.

The Ronaldo statue hit the headlines in March last year after its unveiling at Madeira Airport.

It drew some fairly unfavourable comparisons on social media, with some people saying it looked like former Sunderland and Man City striker Niall Quinn.

But sculptor Emanuel Santos has created a more traditional interpretation of the footballer after an American website challenged him to give it another go.