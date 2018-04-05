Bollywood superstar Salman Khan jailed for poaching

A Bollywood actor has been jailed for five years after being found guilty of poaching a rare species of deer two decades ago.

Salman Khan, one of the superstars of India's film industry, denied shooting two blackbuck deer in a western India wildlife reserve while filming a movie in 1998.

This is the fourth case filed against Khan in relation to poaching while filming the movie. He was acquitted in the 1998, 2006 and 2007 cases due to lack of evidence.

Four other stars also accused in the case, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam, were acquitted by Chief Judicial Magistrate Dev Kumar Khatri.

They were in the jeep that Khan was believed to be driving during the hunt.