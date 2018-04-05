- ITV Report
Darts legend Eric Bristow dies aged 60
Five-time darts world champion Eric Bristow has died aged 60 following a heart attack, the PDC has confirmed.
His death prompted an outpouring of emotion at Liverpool's Echo Arena on Thursday where he had been watching the Unibet Premier League Darts on Thursday.
Barry Hearn, the body's chairman, was among the first to pay tribute to Bristow, describing him as "a legend".
Bristow, who was known as The Crafty Cockney, was one of a number of top players who helped darts become a global spectator sport in the 1980s.
The Hackney-born sportsman reached his pinnacle that decade, winning the world championship in 1980, 1981, 1984, 1985 and 1986.
After retiring from the game he went into punditry.
Hearn tweeted: "A maverick a legend and one of the main reasons Darts is loved by so many people. We shall not see his like again."
Announcing Bristow's death, the PDC said: "It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that five-time World Champion Eric Bristow has passed away, aged 60."
Bristow was at Thursday's darts at the Echo Arena when he fell ill.
He had been tweeting about the tournament just hours before his death.
Chants of "there's only one Eric Bristow" were heard to reverberate around the arena when news of his death filtered through.
A number of players and fans were seen to be visibly emotional as the stadium paid tribute to one of the sport's legends.
Fellow players Raymond van Barneveld and Michael Van Gerwen took to social media to pay tribute.
Van Barneveld tweeted that Bristow "was darts", while Van Gerwen described him as a "true legend".
Bristow was a founding member of the PDC in 1993 after it broke away from the British Darts Organisation.
He went on to mentor arguably the sport's greatest all-time player, Phil Taylor.
Bristow received an MBE for his services to the sport in 1989.
He appeared on ITV's I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here in 2012.