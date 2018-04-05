Darts legend Eric Bristow dies aged 60

Five-time darts world champion Eric Bristow has died aged 60 following a heart attack, the PDC has confirmed.

His death prompted an outpouring of emotion at Liverpool's Echo Arena on Thursday where he had been watching the Unibet Premier League Darts on Thursday.

Barry Hearn, the body's chairman, was among the first to pay tribute to Bristow, describing him as "a legend".

Bristow, who was known as The Crafty Cockney, was one of a number of top players who helped darts become a global spectator sport in the 1980s.

The Hackney-born sportsman reached his pinnacle that decade, winning the world championship in 1980, 1981, 1984, 1985 and 1986.

After retiring from the game he went into punditry.

Hearn tweeted: "A maverick a legend and one of the main reasons Darts is loved by so many people. We shall not see his like again."