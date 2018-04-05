Facebook admits some 87 million users could have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg has insisted he is still the right person to lead the company as it revealed 87 million users could have been affected by the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In a rare conference call with journalists, the tech giant's founder and CEO admitted that it "didn't do enough" to protect its users and promised that the company was now committed to taking more responsibility for keeping people's data safe.

"We didn't take a broad enough view of what our responsibility is. That was a huge mistake. It was my mistake," he said at the start of the call.

Asked by a journalist if he still thought he was the best person to lead Facebook forward, Mr Zuckerberg said "yes", adding: "I think life is about learning from your mistakes and working out what you need to do to move forward."

"When you're building something like Facebook that is unprecedented in the world there are going to be things you mess up," he added.

After another reporter asked if the board had discussed whether he should step down as chairman in the wake of the company's recent drop in stock price, he said: "Not that I'm aware of."