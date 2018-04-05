- ITV Report
Former A&E doctor caught with stash of guns and 'hit list' jailed
A former A&E doctor has been jailed for 12 years after he was caught with guns and a "bad guys" list.
Dr Martin Watt compiled a list of people he blamed for his dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, and hatched a plan to assassinate them.
The 62-year-old was found with three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets including 57 dum-dum bullets during a search at his Cumbernauld home in May, last year.
He was found guilty of intent to endanger life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow and was jailed.
Watt will be supervised for a further three years after his release and his internet use will be monitored and packages ordered online could be checked.
The court heard how he kept a list of names, along with information on individuals' addresses and car registrations.
Watt said the people on the list were those involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal".
The former doctor also assessed how to assassinate people before expressing his thoughts on paper.
Watt also carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a forest area close to a motorway near his home.
The template for the attacks was based on a film about a group of mercenaries called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.
During the trial, Judge Lady Stacey said: "These are lethal weapons. Not only did you have the guns, you had live ammunition. The weapons were all in working order because you reactivated them.
"You had them with intent to endanger life and any court must take a very serious view of this. You represent a danger to members of the public.
"You had researched routes to some addresses, you told the jury you practised shooting to make yourself a better marksman.
"The jury did not accept your assertion you intended to do no harm and that you wrote things out and did research on the internet as a way to make yourself feel better.
"It is sad to see a man who has held position you have, in this situation, but I must protect the public."
Watt, who continues to insist he did not plan to harm anyone with the weapons, smiled as sentence was passed and nodded while the judge was speaking.
He had claimed he had merely compiled the "hit list" as a way of making himself feel better, and had no intention of carrying out any attacks.
Defence QC John Scott said: "This is clearly a most unusual case and Dr Watt is an unusual person to be sitting in the dock at the High Court.
"He is a medical man who with over 30 years of significant public service in the NHS.
"He had a prominent role in the campaign to keep Monklands Hospital, He is an intelligent man who has made a positive contribution to society."