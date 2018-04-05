Former A&E doctor caught with stash of guns and 'hit list' jailed

Watt has been jailed for 12 years. Credit: Police Scotland

A former A&E doctor has been jailed for 12 years after he was caught with guns and a "bad guys" list. Dr Martin Watt compiled a list of people he blamed for his dismissal from Monklands Hospital in Airdrie, Lanarkshire, and hatched a plan to assassinate them. The 62-year-old was found with three Skorpion sub-machine guns, two Valtro pistols and bullets including 57 dum-dum bullets during a search at his Cumbernauld home in May, last year. He was found guilty of intent to endanger life after a trial at the High Court in Glasgow and was jailed.

Cops found the stash of firearms in Watt’s house last May. Credit: Scotland Police

Watt will be supervised for a further three years after his release and his internet use will be monitored and packages ordered online could be checked. The court heard how he kept a list of names, along with information on individuals' addresses and car registrations. Watt said the people on the list were those involved in his "bullying, harassment and eventual dismissal".

The former doctor complied a list of ‘bad guys’ he was going to target. Credit: Scotland Police

The former doctor also assessed how to assassinate people before expressing his thoughts on paper. Watt also carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun at a forest area close to a motorway near his home. The template for the attacks was based on a film about a group of mercenaries called Killer Elite starring Robert De Niro.

He carried out target practice with a Skorpion sub-machine gun. Credit: Scotland Police

During the trial, Judge Lady Stacey said: "These are lethal weapons. Not only did you have the guns, you had live ammunition. The weapons were all in working order because you reactivated them. "You had them with intent to endanger life and any court must take a very serious view of this. You represent a danger to members of the public. "You had researched routes to some addresses, you told the jury you practised shooting to make yourself a better marksman. "The jury did not accept your assertion you intended to do no harm and that you wrote things out and did research on the internet as a way to make yourself feel better. "It is sad to see a man who has held position you have, in this situation, but I must protect the public."

His planned attacks was based on a film starring Robert De Niro. Credit: Scotland Police