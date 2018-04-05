78% of UK companies are paying men more than women, data reveals

Credit: PA

Nearly eight out of 10 companies and public sector bodies pay men on average more than women, figures have revealed. Firms with 250 employees or more were required to submit data on mean and median gender pay gaps to the Government Equalities Office by midnight on Wednesday. More than 10,000 companies submitted their data to avoid facing legal action, and there was a last-minute dash to file the information before the deadline. Find out the gender pay gap at your workplace here.

78% of the 10,015 firms had a pay gap in favour of men, according to the data

The rest of the employers either have no median gender pay gap (8%) or one in favour of women (14%). Ryanair in top 10 with the worst median gender pay gaps

Ryanair pays women 71.8% less than men on average - when comparing median hourly rates, for every £1 men earn, women earn just 28p. The airline says the disparity is because of the number of UK pilots it employs - 546 are male and only eight are female.

Ryanair has a pay gap much larger than its rivals Credit: PA

80% gap at parent company of Millwall FC

The parent company of Millwall FC, reported a median gender pay gap of 80%, compared to an average across all companies who have submitted data of 12% Millwall Holdings PLC, also based at The Den, Zampa Road, reported that 3% of women get bonuses compared to 29% of men, while women's median bonus pay was 99% lower than that of their male counterparts.

Women's median bonus pay was 99% lower than men at Millwall Holdings PLC. Credit: PA

The 10 companies with the highest median gender pay gaps

NWN Media - 85.2%

Millwall Holdings PLC - 80%

GoToDoc - 77.0%

Boux Avenue - 75.7%

Fusion People - 73.3%

Aaron Services - 73.0%

Malling Health - 73.0%

Ryanair - 71.8%

Connells Survey and Valuation - 71.0%

Fosse Healthcare - 69.8%

BT among firms with gap in favour of women

At the other end of the scale, American Airlines had a gap in favour of women (-3.9%) as did British Telecommunications (-2.3%).

No wage gap at Primark and McDonalds

Primark, McDonald's and Costa were among those reporting no median wage gap.

The data forces employers to 'look at themselves,' the Fawcett Society said. Credit: PA