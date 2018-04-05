Gold rush for England at the Commonwealth Games

England won six gold medals on day one of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, leaving them top of the medals table.

Max Whitlock led England to their first gold of the Games with victory in the men's gymnastics team event.

The double Olympic champion top-scored with his floor and pommel routines, sealing the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.

England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland taking bronze.

Whitlock said: "The team did incredibly well and I'm really pleased with what we've done."