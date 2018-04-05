- ITV Report
Gold rush for England at the Commonwealth Games
England won six gold medals on day one of the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, leaving them top of the medals table.
Max Whitlock led England to their first gold of the Games with victory in the men's gymnastics team event.
The double Olympic champion top-scored with his floor and pommel routines, sealing the win alongside team-mates Nile Wilson, Courtney Tulloch, James Hall and Dominick Cunningham.
England's total of 258.950 left them more than 10 points clear of Canada in second place, with Scotland taking bronze.
Whitlock said: "The team did incredibly well and I'm really pleased with what we've done."
The gymnastics victory was the beginning of a flurry of gold and silver medals won by England and Scotland.
Aimee Willmott ended Scotland's Hannah Miley's reign as 400-metre individual medley champion taking gold in a time of 4:34.90, with Miley taking silver.
Willmott, silver medallist behind Miley four years ago, said: "I finish second pretty much every time, and I have raced against Hannah so many times.
"I knew this time I could have it in me if I just swam the race a little bit better and actually raced it rather than thinking 'if I swim, it might be me and I might get a medal'. And I think that really paid off."
Over in the velodrome, Neil Fachie won Scotland's first gold, winning the blind and visually impaired (B&VI) 1000m TT final.
England's gold medal rush continued as Sophie Thornhill and pilot Helen Scott also finished first in the B&VI impaired sprint.
Teenagers Thomas Hamer and Eleanor Robinson also won golds for England in the pool later on Thursday.
In the women's S7 50m butterfly, 16-year-old Robinson triumphed leaving Canada's Sarah Mehain to finish in second.
Meanwhile, Hamer set a time of 1:55:88 in the men's S14 200m freestyle finishing ahead of Australians Liam Schluter and Dan Fox.
England's James Wilby also won swimming gold in the men's 200m breaststroke with Scotland's Ross Murdoch taking the silver.
Para-cyclist James Ball also won Wales' first medal of the Games taking silver after finishing second in the Men's B&VI 1000m Time Trial.
England are currently at the top of the medals table with 11 in total, six gold, three silver and two bronze.
So far, Scotland have five medals - one gold, two silver and two bronze.