Heathrow Terminal One contents to go under the hammer at auction

Exit signs will be available to buy at the auction in April. Credit: CA Global Partners

All of the contents from inside Heathrow Airport's now disused Terminal One are to be auctioned off.

The items on sale include baggage carousels, check-in kiosks, airport seats and signs.

CA Global Partners, an auction firm, are spearheading the sales scheduled for 21st April.

Airport seating is among the items for sale. Credit: CA Global Partners
This Customs board is among the lots available. Credit: CPGA
Baggage carousels are also being sold. Credit: CA Global Partners

The terminal was the largest in western Europe when it was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1969.

At full capacity it handled nine million passengers a year.

It was closed in June 2015.