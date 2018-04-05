- ITV Report
-
Heathrow Terminal One contents to go under the hammer at auction
All of the contents from inside Heathrow Airport's now disused Terminal One are to be auctioned off.
The items on sale include baggage carousels, check-in kiosks, airport seats and signs.
CA Global Partners, an auction firm, are spearheading the sales scheduled for 21st April.
The terminal was the largest in western Europe when it was officially opened by Queen Elizabeth II in 1969.
At full capacity it handled nine million passengers a year.
It was closed in June 2015.