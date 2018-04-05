HMRC gives Formula One £180 million tax boost

Formula One looks to have avoided a tax pitfall. Credit: PA

By Christian Sylt

Formula One has been handed £187.5m by HMRC to settle a dispute after the Government put the brakes on a perfectly legal tax avoidance scheme it had been using for a decade. The build up for this year's F1 campaign began to rev up on Thursday as the sport's ten teams hit the track in Barcelona for pre-season testing. However, the manoeuvres which will affect the future direction of the sport haven't been taking place near a circuit, but back in London. Documents released by F1's owner, the American investment firm Liberty Media, show that last year it received £187.5m in settlements with tax authorities, which it describes as a "net tax benefit for a settlement reached by Formula 1 with the UK tax authorities". F1's headquarters and the company which owns its valuable commercial rights are based in London, so it pays tax in the UK on its profits, known as EBITDA. However, instead of paying corporation tax at the standard rate of 19%, Liberty's chief financial officer Mark Carleton said last week that "2017 cash taxes for F1 were approximately 2% of UK EBITDA due to the occurrence of some one-time items and charges".

He added that "in 2018 we are expecting a mid to high single digit effective cash tax rate on UK EBITDA". It reflects a letter sent by Liberty to its shareholders last month, which said that F1's lower rate is driven by "conclusions reached by HMRC regarding the future treatment under UK tax law of certain historic transactions and the effects of a F1 corporate restructuring in the fourth quarter of 2017". The restructuring involved switching the offshore parent companies of F1's rights holder for ones that are based in the UK. The only foreign company is Liberty, which is at the top of the chain and is based in the US. It appears to have been met with approval from the tax man.

The Formula One season got underway in Melbourne two weeks ago. Credit: PA

HMRC's decision represents a huge boost for F1, as it saves around £3.5m for every percentage point of reduction in its tax rate. Before the restructuring, F1's offshore parent companies gave massive loans to their UK subsidiaries and charged high-octane interest rates on them. The subsidiaries paid hundreds of millions of pounds in interest on loans every year, which pushed them into loss so they paid little tax. The profit of F1's UK companies was essentially wiped out by the interest, and as it was received offshore it could be paid to the sport's owners without tax being deducted. This is known as an Advance Thin Capitalisation Agreement (ATCA) and it was set up by F1's former owner, the private equity firm CVC, in 2008. The scheme came with HMRC's blessing as it had to approve the amount of interest which was tax-deductible. However, the government gave the scheme the red light last year when it introduced legislation which capped the amount of tax-deductible interest on these loans at 30% of profits. It was thought that this would boost F1's tax bill as its interest payments had completely cancelled out its profits in some years. In 2016 Liberty warned in its filings that "changes in tax laws, including pending legislation, could adversely affect the results of Formula 1". Liberty added that its shareholders should "expect low double digit effective cash tax rate". However, thanks to HMRC, the new legislation didn’t make as big a dent in its bottom line as was expected.

