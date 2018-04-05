Saudi Arabia to end 35-year cinema ban with screening of Marvel's Black Panther

Marvel's superhero blockbuster Black Panther is set to be shown inside Saudi Arabia's first public cinema in decades.

The new movie theatre will open on 18 April and is part of a deal done with cinema chain AMC to open up to 40 cinemas across the country over the next five years.

Black Panther will play for five days in Riyadh and will be swiftly followed by Avengers: Infinity War, which is being given a release date of 26 April.

The 620-seater cinema is a converted symphony hall in the King Abdullah Financial District, and will not be segregated by gender like most other public places in the kingdom.