Pensioner bailed over stabbing of intruder in south-east London

A pensioner arrested over the fatal stabbing of an intruder during a suspected burglary has been granted bailed.

78-year-old Richard Osborn-Brooks is ordered to return to a south London police station in early May pending further inquiries by the Metropolitan Police.

The incident took place at around 12.45am on Wednesday in South Park Crescent in Hither Green, south-east London.

One suspect, armed with a screwdriver, forced the home owner into his kitchen while his accomplice went upstairs.

Detectives believe a struggle ensued between "one of the males and the homeowner" and the 37-year-old intruder was stabbed in the upper body.