Deep freeze in China creates stunning ice crystals

Strong winds have caused masses of ice to form, creating a beautiful scene on Northwest China's Ulungur Lake.

The deep freeze in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has created huge crystals reaching heights of 10 metres.

These ice formations are unusual and do not occur every year.

Photographers and tourists rushed to the lake to enjoy the stunning views.

With an area of 1,035 square kilometers, the lake is one of China's 10 largest freshwater lakes.