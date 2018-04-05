Stunning spring sunshine

Today: A dry and sunny day for most parts of the UK. With light winds it will feel pleasant in the sunshine. However, across the far northwest a few wintry showers are expected.

Tonight: A chilly night with a frost possible in northeastern areas. Becoming windy further west with outbreaks of rain arriving across Northern Ireland and western Scotland.

Friday: Dry and bright in many central and eastern parts, however further north and west outbreaks of rain will slowly push in. Breezy for all, but windy in the west.