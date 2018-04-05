1,000 Sure Start children's centres have closed since 2009, educational charity warns

As many as 1,000 Sure Start children's centres around the country may have closed since 2009, analysis by an educational charity has suggested.

The national database recorded a 14% drop in centre numbers from 3,632 in August 2009 to 3,123 in October 2017, but this "may understate the true figure", research by the Sutton Trust found.

The report, undertaken by a group of Oxford University academics and entitled "Stop Start: Survival, decline or closure? Children's centres in England, 2018" argued the drop was "more than 30%" - twice as many as reported.

The analysis, it argued, showed "decline, both in numbers and services, but also adaptation and a struggle to survive".

It said: "Many closures announced locally were not yet reflected in the database: our survey showed a 16% drop.

"If we only count 'registered centres', the drop since 2009 was more than 30%, suggesting that more than 1,000 centres nationally might have closed.

"There is now growing evidence of a further wave of large-scale closures in the pipeline as a 'tipping point' is reached."

Researchers surveyed local authorities for the reasons behind the changes in provision, with 84% citing financial pressures and 69% reporting a budget decrease in the last two years.

Eighty per cent of local authorities reported a move away from access for all towards targeting of individual high-need families.

It noted: "Services are now 'hollowed out' - much more thinly spread, often no longer 'in pram-pushing distance'. The focus of centres has changed to referred families with high need, and provision has diversified as national direction has weakened, with local authorities employing a variety of strategies to survive in an environment of declining resources and loss of strategic direction."

The report noted that in August 2009, 54% of all centres were located in the 30% most disadvantaged areas, but by late 2017, the overall national picture was "radically different".