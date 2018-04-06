Beast from the East caused biggest fall in high street retail sales for nearly 10 years

The Beast from the East caused the biggest fall in high street retail sales for nearly 10 years, figures show.

Year-on-year sales dropped by 10.1% for March, according to BDO's High Street Sales Tracker (HSST).

The only time a single month has seen a more severe dip was November 2008, when the UK was simultaneously battling snow and a global financial crisis.

It was also the worst month on record for fashion sales, which were down 12.7% year-on-year, and homewares, down 13.2%.

Sales of lifestyle goods rallied thanks to Mother's Day, but the sector's year-on-year dip of 4.5% for the month was still the second worst on record.

But the month's two snowstorms affected online sales as well, with year-on-year growth of 11% the lowest monthly increase since December 2015.