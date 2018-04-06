British snowboarder dies after falling head-first into snow in resort of Meribel

A young British snowboarder has died after falling head-first into a snow drift in the Alps.

The 25-year-old, who was working a season in the resort of Meribel, could have been buried for 30 minutes before he was discovered, French authorities have said.

Rescuers found him buried up to his pelvis in snow in an off-piste part of the Allues area of the mountain.

It is believed he was unable to release himself from his board and suffocated.

A spokesperson for the Alps mountain rescue said: "The snowboarder was alone when he fell.

"He was spotted by two witnesses skiing nearby who noticed a snowboard sticking out of the snow about 20m from the piste.

"They then realised that someone might be attached to the board."

He said two witness had called for help before trying to reach the young man themselves and lift him out of the snow.

"It was very difficult for them. He was buried up to his pelvis and the snow was very heavy, very compacted."

An inquest has been opened under the jurisdiction of the nearby town of Albertville as the incident is investigated.