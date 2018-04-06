Conor McGregor wanted for questioning by New York police after gatecrashing UFC event

Police in New York want to question Conor McGregor after he gatecrashed the UFC 223 media day and appeared to be involved in violent scenes, leading to the cancellation of two fights this weekend.

A New York City Police Department spokesman told Press Association Sport the force wants to speak to the 29-year-old after a chaotic incident at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

On the day he was stripped of his UFC lightweight title, McGregor and an entourage turned up at a press conference for Saturday's event, headlined by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Max Holloway.

Footage quickly emerged on the Instagram story of undercard fighter Felice Herrig - captioned 'Conor McGregor causing trouble'.

Police said a "hand truck" was thrown at a bus taking fighters away from the venue, injuring one person.

Michael Chiesa, who was said to have suffered a cut face, tweeted to say the New York State Athletic Commission had decided to pull him from his bout against Anthony Pettis.

Addressing his opponent, he said: "I'm devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love."

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also said to be involved in the vandalism of the bus.

UFC released a statement to say he had been removed from the weekend's card.

"The organisation deems today's disruption completely unacceptable and is currently working on the consequences that will follow. Immediately, Lobov has been removed from this weekend's card and individuals involved in the incident are not welcome at tomorrow's ceremonial weigh-in or Saturday's event at Barclays Center," the statement posted on UFC.com said.