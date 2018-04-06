Dry for many, with some sunshine. Windy for the west.

Rain in the northwest will slowly spread into Wales and the southwest by the afternoon. It will be accompanied by strong winds, and coastal gales are likely. There will be warmer sunny spells elsewhere, but it will be breezy.

The north will be windy, with isolated coastal gales overnight. The south and east will stay mostly dry, with occasional showers elsewhere, which will turn heavy in the south later.

Occasionally heavy rain in the south will move northeastwards on Saturday. There will perhaps be some warm sunshine in the southeast, while northwest areas will be brighter and showery.

Outbreaks of showery rain are likely over the next few days. There will be some sunny intervals, and it should stay largely frost free, but the wind will strengthen later.