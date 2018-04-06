Former South Korean leader Park Geun-hye jailed for 24 years over corruption scandal

South Korea’s former president Park Geun-hye has been jailed for 24 years over a corruption scandal.

The Seoul court convicted Park of colluding with long-time confidante Choi Soon-sil to pressure 18 business groups to donate a total of 77.4 billion won (£52 million) for the launch of two foundations controlled by Choi.

Her charges included bribery, abuse of power and extortion.

Park was removed from office last year following months of protests that saw millions calling for her to be ousted.