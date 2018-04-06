Largely dry this evening but rain in the southwest later.

Largely dry this evening, barring some showery rain in the far west and north. Heavier bursts of rain moving into the southwest during the early hours. Mild overnight with strong winds in the northwest.

Occasionally heavy rain in the south on Saturday will move northeastwards across central parts. There will perhaps be some warm sunshine in the southeast, while northwest areas will be brighter and showery.

Outbreaks of showery rain are likely over the next few days. There will be some sunshine, rather warm at times in the west. Eastern parts will become cold and cloudy.