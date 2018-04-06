- ITV Report
More Palestinians killed during Israel border demonstrations
Israeli authorities have shot dead six Palestinians as large groups of protesters continue to demonstrate near the Gaza border.
The shooting broke out after demonstrating Palestinians set fire to tyres near to Israeli territory, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air, in a bid to protect themselves from snipers.
Leaders in Gaza have vowed that the border protests, which started earlier this week, will continue for the foreseeable future.
The five demonstrators killed on Friday had been involved in a mass border protest. Some 151 people were also injured, according to Gaza officials.
So far this week, a total of 28 Palestinians have been killed by Israelis, including 19 protesters.
Palestinians are continuing to rally against a decade-old border blockade of their territory.
The blockade has made it increasingly difficult for Hamas to govern the territory, while it has also devastated Gaza's economy and made it virtually impossible for people to enter or leave.
Most residents are left with just a few hours of electricity a day.
Gaza has at times been described as at the world's largest open air prison
Israel has in turn responded by accusing so-called Islamic State of using the unrest as a cover for attacking its border.
It has also warned that those approaching the fence are at risk of being shot.
Friday's protest saw thousands of Palestinians descend to five tent encampments set up from north to south along the border fence.
After many tyres were set alight, Israeli troops responded with bullets, tear gas, rubber coated steel pellets and water cannons.
Israel has so far rejected calls from human rights groups for an inquiry into the shootings.