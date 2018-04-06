More Palestinians killed during Israel border demonstrations

Israeli authorities have shot dead six Palestinians as large groups of protesters continue to demonstrate near the Gaza border.

The shooting broke out after demonstrating Palestinians set fire to tyres near to Israeli territory, sending huge plumes of black smoke into the air, in a bid to protect themselves from snipers.

Leaders in Gaza have vowed that the border protests, which started earlier this week, will continue for the foreseeable future.

The five demonstrators killed on Friday had been involved in a mass border protest. Some 151 people were also injured, according to Gaza officials.

So far this week, a total of 28 Palestinians have been killed by Israelis, including 19 protesters.