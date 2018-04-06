Parkland shooting survivors use school's new clear backpacks to send powerful messages

Students who survived the Parkland shooting in Florida have hit out at the mandatory clear plastic bags the school district has introduced as a safety measure.

The scheme is one of several measures that have come into force after 17 students were killed on February 14.

However, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have wasted little time in telling the district how they feel about the bags.

Many have likened wearing the bags to being in "prison" and have placed handwritten messages inside the transparent cases calling for more focus on "the real issue."