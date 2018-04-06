Pensioner Richard Osborn-Brooks to face no legal action over 'burglar' Henry Vincent's death

A pensioner who was arrested after an intruder was killed during a suspected burglary at his home will not face any legal action.

Richard Osborn-Brooks, 78, was arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of 37-year-old Henry Vincent.

Vincent, along with another suspect, were armed with a screwdriver when they broke into Mr Osborn-Brooks's home in Hither Green, southeast London, in the early hours of Wednesday.

During a struggle in the kitchen, Vincent was stabbed in the upper body.

Scotland Yard said on Friday that they had reviewed the evidence and, following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, had decided not to proceed with any charges against the pensioner.