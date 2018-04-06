Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition and improving rapidly after nerve agent attack

Sergei Skripal is "responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition", according to doctors at Salisbury District Hospital.

The former Russian spy and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent novichok on March 4 in Salisbury.

It precipitated a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia – with blame placed on the Kremlin. Russia has vehemently denied claims leading to tit-for-tat retaliation with the West.

Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said: "Last Thursday, I informed you that Yulia Skripal's condition had improved to stable. As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital.

"Any speculation on when that date will be is just that - speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better - something I'd like to urge the media to respect.

"I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."

After the announcement, the Russian Embassy to the UK tweeted: "Good news!"