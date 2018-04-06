- ITV Report
-
Sergei Skripal no longer in critical condition and improving rapidly after nerve agent attack
Sergei Skripal is "responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition", according to doctors at Salisbury District Hospital.
The former Russian spy and his daughter Yulia were poisoned with the military-grade nerve agent novichok on March 4 in Salisbury.
It precipitated a diplomatic row between the UK and Russia – with blame placed on the Kremlin. Russia has vehemently denied claims leading to tit-for-tat retaliation with the West.
Dr Christine Blanshard, medical director at Salisbury District Hospital, said: "Last Thursday, I informed you that Yulia Skripal's condition had improved to stable. As Yulia herself says, her strength is growing daily and she can look forward to the day when she is well enough to leave the hospital.
"Any speculation on when that date will be is just that - speculation. In the meantime, Yulia has asked for privacy while she continues to get better - something I'd like to urge the media to respect.
"I also want to update you on the condition of her father, Sergei Skripal. He is responding well to treatment, improving rapidly and is no longer in a critical condition."
After the announcement, the Russian Embassy to the UK tweeted: "Good news!"
On Thursday, Russia warned Britain that “it will be sorry" over its handling of the case and that the UK was “playing with fire.”
Russia issued the threat on Thursday during a UN SecurityCouncil meeting in New York, called specifically to discuss the poisoning.
It came as Britain stands by its conclusion that the Kremlin is "highly likely" to have carried out the nerve agent attack.
There had been confusion over the source of the nerve agent after Boris Johnson claimed the Porton Down laboratory had stated it was produced in Russia.
The head of Porton Down clarified laboratory's role had not been to establish where the nerve agent had come from - adding that the government's conclusion was based on "a number of other sources".
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said the Foreign Secretary had “egg on his face for the statement.”
On Wednesday, Russia lost a vote at the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague on its demand for its experts to be involved in testing samples of the substance used in the Salisbury attack.