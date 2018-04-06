Students create virtual cocktail device that mimics tastes and flavours

Students have invented a device that allows users to digitally alter the way a drink tastes.

'Vocktail' digitally overlays taste, smell and colour, allowing users to change their cocktail from a simple gin and tonic to whatever they fancy.

The invention is being showcased at London's Future Tech Now event by students from the National University of Singapore.

It works by tricking the brain into thinking something tastes different to how it normally would.

Firstly, LED lights trick the eyes with colours, then bubbles trick the nose with artificial smells.

Then two electrodes on the rim of the glass send electrical signals to taste buds on the user's tongue, mimicking all kinds of flavours.