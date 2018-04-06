Sugar tax on unhealthy foods would encourage Britons to consume less, survey finds

A tax on unhealthy drink or food, such as the soft drinks levy, would encourage just under half of Britons to cut back on the products, a survey has found.

As the sugar tax comes into effect, analysts Mintel found it is likely to have an effect on 47% of consumers, with that figure rising to 53% of 16 to 34-year-olds.

Regionally, 53% of Londoners are the most likely to be deterred by a tax, dropping to fewer than four in 10 (38%) of consumers living in Scotland.

However, 75% of consumers say that clear nutritional information on product packaging would encourage them to cut down on unhealthy food and drink, rising to 81% of 25 to 34-year-olds.

Almost the same number - 73% - claim rewards for making healthy choices such as supermarket points would encourage them to eat more healthily.

More than half of Britons (56%) say they would cut down on unhealthy products if there were tighter restrictions on advertising junk food.

Just 11% say they strive to eat healthily all the time, although the proportion of those who try to eat well most of the time has risen four percentage points to 52% over the last two years.