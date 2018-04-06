'The world's greatest miniature village' up for sale

A miniature village that claims to be the 'world's greatest' has gone on sale for $2.3 million (£1.6 million).

Roadside America, a popular attraction which sits on interstate 78 in Shartlesville, Pennsylvania, showcases 200 years of American history throughout its 7,450 square foot miniature landscape.

The mouse-sized town was first opened in founder Laurence Gieringer's home in 1935, however moved to a warehouse in 1941 to accommodate its expanding size.

The ever growing village moved again in 1953 to its current location.

Mr Gieringer passed away in 1963 and it has been left virtually untouched since.

It is currently operated by Mr Gieringer's grand-daughter Dolores Heinsohn and her family, however they are no longer able to manage the business.