Donald Trump denies knowledge of $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels

President Donald Trump has said he did not know about the 130,000 US dollar payment his personal lawyer made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, who alleges she and the president had an affair.

Asked aboard Air Force One whether he knew about the payment, Mr Trump responded "no".

Mr Trump also said he did not know why his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, had made the payment or where he got the money.

"You'll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You'll have to ask Michael," he said.