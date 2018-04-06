US hits Russia with fresh sanctions over 'malign activity' including Crimea and Bashar Assad support

Russian oligarchs and Kremlin officials have been hit with fresh US sanctions over Moscow's alleged "malign activity".

The White House cited Russia's activities in Crimea, support for Syrian president Bashar Assad, cyber hacking and attempts to subvert Western democracy for the new measures.

Seven oligarchs and 17 officials have been affected, including individuals linked with Russia's energy sector, such as state-owned Gazprom.

Friday's move comes just two weeks after the US expelled 60 Russian diplomats over its said involvement in the Sergei Skripal poisoning.

More than 25 countries took similar steps in a show of solidarity for the UK.

The latest set of measures will likely continue to sour relations between Moscow and Washington.