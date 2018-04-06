Virgin Galactic successfully tests new spaceship in first suborbital flight since 2014 crash

Virgin Galactic's new spaceship climbed at supersonic speed over California's Mojave Desert on Thursday in the company's first powered flight since the fatal crash of its original rocketship in 2014. The flight of VSS Unity was a major step forward for the company, which plans to carry tourists on suborbital hops into the lower reaches of space where they can see the Earth far below and the stars beyond. Virgin Galactic said the milestone marked the start of the final portion of Unity's flight test programme, which began after a 2014 test-flight crash of its predecessor, VSS Enterprise, that killed one of its two pilots.

Virgin Galactica’s goal of space tours has a price tag of $250,000. Credit: Virgin Galactic

In previous test flights, Unity either remained attached to Virgin Mother Ship Eve, the specially designed jet that carries it aloft, or was released to glide back to the ground without lighting its engine. Pilots Mark "Forger" Stucky and Dave Mackay were in the cockpit of Unity as it took off from Mojave Air and Space Port at 8.02am attached to VMS Eve and climbed to an altitude of 46,500 feet over the Sierra Nevada. Unity was released and a few seconds later its engine ignited. The spaceship climbed steeply and went supersonic — Mach 1.87 — during the 30-second rocket burn.

Virgin Galactic @virgingalactic Follow Touch down. Congratulations Mark “Forger” Stucky and Dave Mackay for a great milestone test flight #SpaceShipTwo