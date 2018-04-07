A mild, murky night. The best sunshine will be in the west on Sunday.

Tonight: Largely cloudy with rain in places, mainly across the far north and later across southeastern areas. Extensive low cloud with some fog patches. Mild for most.

Sunday: Much of Scotland and Northern Ireland will see sunny spells and scattered showers, but persistent rain will affect the far north. Cloudier elsewhere with further rainfall across southeastern areas.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday: Showery rain at times but with some drier and brighter spells, especially across the far northwest. As winds strengthen, eastern areas will become rather cold and cloudy. Warmer further west.