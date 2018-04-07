Boy, four, rescued from 20cm gap between two walls in China

A four-year-old boy has been rescued from a 20-cm gap between two walls in China after chasing a dog into the tiny space.

The accident happened on Thursday in the Town of Luban, Huairen City.

Firefighters drilled a hole on the wall in the child's room and then used a jackhammer to knock open the wall to make enough room to rescue the child.

Fortunately the youngster was not hurt in the incident.

Neighbours said the child was chasing after a dog when it got caught in the gap.