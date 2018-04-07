Stocks tumble as investors worry about US trade war with China

Stocks ended the week the way they began it: tumbling as investors worry that tariffs and harsh words between the US and China will touch off a trade war that derails the global economy.

It came with the US considering duties on an additional 100 billion dollars in goods imported from China.

The stock market changed direction again and again this week as investors tried to get a sense of whether the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies will escalate.

Technology companies, banks, industrial and health care stocks sank. The market did not get any help from a March jobs report that was weaker than expected.

With administration officials sounding conciliatory one day and hostile the next and the president frequently quick to fire off another tweet, investors simply do not know what the US wants to achieve in its talks with China, said Katie Nixon, chief investment officer for Northern Trust Wealth Management.

"The process itself seems to be quite chaotic," she said. "We're not quite sure what the long-term strategy is."

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 572.46 points, or 2.3%, to 23,932.76. It fell as much as 767 points.

The S&P 500, which many index funds track, lost 58.37 points, or 2.2%, to 2,604.47. The Nasdaq composite slid 161.44 points, or 2.3%, to 6,915.11. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks dipped 29.63 points, or 1.9%, to 1,513.30.

President Donald Trump's administration spent the past few days reassuring investors that it is not rushing into a trade war, and China's government has done the same.

However late on Thursday, Mr Trump ordered the US Trade Representative to consider placing more tariffs on Chinese imports. China said it would "counterattack with great strength" if that happens.

Stocks dipped further after Trump criticised the World Trade Organisation on Twitter on Friday morning and the losses worsened in the afternoon.