Extra police deployed around London after rise in violent crime

Extra police are being deployed around London. Credit: PA

Some 300 extra officers are being deployed in badly hit parts of London amid a spike in deadly violence. It comes after it emerged Metropolitan Police has opened 55 murder investigations in London this year and there were six non-fatal stabbings from Thursday night into Friday morning in the capital. The rising wave of violent crime meant the number of suspected murders in March was higher than that of New York. On Friday a 30-year-old man was arrested in Hackney over the murder of Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, who was gunned down in Tottenham on Monday. The teenager was killed in a drive-by attack as she sat chatting with friends in a killing that shocked the capital.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was shot from a car whilst she was with friends in Tottenham Credit: Family friend

On Friday afternoon a section 60 order, granting police stop and search powers across the Borough of Newham, was announced in response to an incident where a 13-year-old boy was stabbed in Gainsborough Avenue on Thursday.

Three teenage boys, one 13-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged with wounding with intent under joint enterprise laws and will appear at Thames Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers 'need to make more use of stop-and-search'