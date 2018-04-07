Feeling mild for all with rain in places today. West is best on Sunday

Today: Heavy rain across southwestern areas will spread northwards through the day. Turning drier from the south with some brightness developing. Brighter across northwestern areas but with heavy showers across Northern Ireland. Rather warm in the sunshine across the southeast.

Tonight: Largely cloudy with rain in places, mainly across the far north and later across southeastern areas. Extensive low cloud with some fog patches. Mild for most.

Sunday: Much of Scotland and Northern Ireland will see sunny spells and scattered showers, but persistent rain will affect the far north. Cloudier elsewhere with further rainfall across southeastern areas.