- ITV Report
Driver kills himself after van crash on bar crowd kills at least three in German city of Munster
At least three people have died and 20 people injured after a small van crashed into a crowd outside a popular bar in the German city of Munster.
German police confirmed there are "dead and injured" following the incident close to the Kiepenkerl statue in the city's old town.
Police, quoted by the German news agency DPA, said the driver of the van shot himself after the crash.
Authorities have yet to confirm the number of deaths or injuries or declare the apparent attack to be terror related.
Police said they are not looking for other suspects.
A spokeswoman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "our thoughts are with the victims and their families" after hearing the "terrible news" in the western German city.
Police urged people to avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl, a popular pub in the downtown area.
"Please avoid the area around the Kiepenkerl. We are on site," the police tweeted.
"#Kiepenkerl There are dead and injured. Please avoid the area."
