Met Police conducting stop-and-search 'finding more weapons' and gangs of youths in London

A police team on the front-line of London's knife crime battle has described finding more weapons and more gangs on the streets as a crimewave grips the capital.

The Metropolitan Police's Territorial Support Group (TSG) has been on-hand during a spate of attacks in the last week.

Sergeant Paul Perversi said stop-and-search efforts on members of the public had been increasingly uncovering weapons.

He added that social media was causing disputes to quickly escalate into violence while also increasing hostility to the controversial police tactic.

It came as the unit patrolled the streets of east London on a busy Friday night, responding to calls including a man armed with a knife in the street and an attempted robbery by a masked gang.

The 18-year veteran of the force told the Press Association: "With what's happening in the last week, we are seeing more and more groups of youths going around and congregating at the hotspots. We will stop them, we have been utilising that power - but we have to use it proportionally.

"Personally on our beat we are finding more weapons. That could be to do with demographics or the area.

"Between us all we have come across victims of knife crime - it is horrendous when you see a victim with a knife wound, it makes you think."